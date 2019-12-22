Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BLUE stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Svb Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

