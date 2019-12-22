Insider Selling: CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Sells 2,386 Shares of Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,386 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$51,835.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$438,126.06.

Shares of CIX opened at C$21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.18. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$16.47 and a 12 month high of C$22.24.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

