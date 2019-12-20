Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $76,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $71,268.75.

On Monday, October 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $66,027.50.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

