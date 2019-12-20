Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDXS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $967.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of -0.02. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives