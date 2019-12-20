Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

