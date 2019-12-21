Insider Selling: FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) CAO Sells 1,046 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 27.61 and a quick ratio of 27.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. FRP Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $491.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 0.67.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 61.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FRP by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 6.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FRP by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

