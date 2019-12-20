Insider Selling: Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $5,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,813,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

