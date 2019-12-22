Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Sells 3,980 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $72.25 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

