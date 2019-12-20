Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at $266,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $137,160.00.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 49.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

