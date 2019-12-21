Insider Selling: Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B) Director George Jones sold 250 shares of Logistec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$10,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,450.

George Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, George Jones sold 250 shares of Logistec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total value of C$10,125.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Logistec Co. has a 52 week low of C$36.55 and a 52 week high of C$46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.64.

Logistec Company Profile

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

