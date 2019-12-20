Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.59. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

