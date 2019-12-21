Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,631 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $47,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 22.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

