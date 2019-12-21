Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells 5,038 Shares of Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ooma stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ooma by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

