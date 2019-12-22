Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Patrick Industries by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 101,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?