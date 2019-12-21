Insider Selling: Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider Sells 5,505 Shares of Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRNB stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

