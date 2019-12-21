Insider Selling: Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

Shares of SDI opened at GBX 76.20 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 million and a P/E ratio of 38.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.43. Scientific Digital Imaging plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a research report on Tuesday.

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

