Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,519.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $55,275.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00.

WORK opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading