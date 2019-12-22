Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $34,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $33,105.00.

WORK opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $118,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund