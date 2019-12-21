Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $196,547.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,068,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $2,164,271.76.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80.

On Friday, November 8th, Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00.

Splunk stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Splunk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

