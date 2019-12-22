Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $308,361.45.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00.

Splunk stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Cleveland Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

