Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SQ opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,181.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.37. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Square by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

