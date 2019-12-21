Insider Selling: TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Director Sells 9,602 Shares of Stock

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Director William N. Starling, Jr. sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $13,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 225.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 991,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 629,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

