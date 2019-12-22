Insider Selling: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $77,036,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $127,080,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $104,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $23,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

