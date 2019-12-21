Insider Selling: Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TRWH stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TRWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol