Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells 15,723 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TSN opened at $89.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

