Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 7,540 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $528,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,991 shares in the company, valued at $26,283,119.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Uniqure stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth approximately $12,416,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

