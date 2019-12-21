Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Insmed by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 443,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 911,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

