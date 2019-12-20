Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $712,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:INSP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.13. 209,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,821. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

