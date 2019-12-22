Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Down 9.7%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was down 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.70, approximately 564,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 118,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised their price target on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

