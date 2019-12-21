Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $3,299,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 53.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Insulet stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 632,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,016. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,457.60 and a beta of 1.04. Insulet has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $187.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Read More: Portfolio Manager