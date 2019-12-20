Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.55

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$139.55 and last traded at C$139.63, with a volume of 112387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$139.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFC. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$142.73.

The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$136.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.1200007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

