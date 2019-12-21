Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Sells $29,187,401.10 in Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IART opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after buying an additional 375,546 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,447,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,837,000 after buying an additional 147,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

