Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Philippe Benacin Sells 8,701 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Philippe Benacin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $72.25 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

