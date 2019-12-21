Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Sells $18,395.30 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Jason Campagna sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $18,395.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,444 shares in the company, valued at $889,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $119.34 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

