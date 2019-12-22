Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TILE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research lowered Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TILE stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.58. Interface has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In related news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

