Interfor (TSE:IFP) Trading Up 1.8%

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.19, approximately 98,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 303,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

