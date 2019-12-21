Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

IMI remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Intermolecular has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intermolecular by 145.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intermolecular by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intermolecular during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

Recommended Story: Beige Book