International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 808,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,467. The stock has a market cap of $449.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Money Express by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 245.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com