International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.20

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 163.96 ($2.16), with a volume of 2109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.60 ($2.15).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Michael Gerrard purchased 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £42,499.38 ($55,905.52).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks