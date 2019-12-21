Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$15.75 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.32.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

