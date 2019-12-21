Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $27.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have commented on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 133.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.41. 518,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $704.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.78. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

