INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.05

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

