Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Leerink Swann restated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $688.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

