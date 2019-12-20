Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook Sells 112,022 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $267.10. 2,317,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 58.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Intuit by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

