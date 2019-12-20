Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.24

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.24 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 25301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

