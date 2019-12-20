Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.17

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 289,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

