Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.21, 2,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 41,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 218.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period.

