Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.71, 12,537 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 12,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

