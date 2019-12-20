Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

