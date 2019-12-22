Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.11.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained